Broomfield caps off regular season with big road win over Brighton

The Broomfield football team huddles up in the end zone before the second half against Brighton on Friday, November 3. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

KUSA - In a must-win game to cap off the 2017 regular season, the defending 4A state runner-ups showed two things.

They know how to eat up both yards on the ground and time on the clock.

That was very evident on the field Friday night as the Broomfield Eagles won a crucial road game over the Brighton Bulldogs, 24-7 to finish the year at 6-4 overall.

With a just a 10-point lead in the third quarter, Broomfield used an 80-yard, eight minute and 26 second touchdown drive to effectively put away the game.

When Eagles senior Tanner Garner capped off the long drive by running into the end zone on a 10-yard scamper, the Bulldogs found themselves down 24-7 with just 5:41 remaining on the clock.

24 points on the board was plenty good enough for a Broomfield defense that was lights out for four quarters. Brighton got in the red zone just three times on the night, but had its only score come in the third quarter when Bulldogs quarterback Robbie Coffin ran one in for six.

The junior led his team on some nice drives, but the Eagles defense would come through with timely plays to stop the home team's momentum over and over again.

The Broomfield rushing attack also showed what a force it can be to other teams around the state if the school finds a way to squeak into the 4A football playoff field.

Mitchell Gorman, Matt Foster and Garner were sensational on the ground all night. Garner even came through with a big play on defense, intercepting a Brighton pass late in the second quarter as the Bulldogs were driving down the field.

With the result, both teams end the 2017 regular season with 6-4 records. The two schools are certainly on the playoff bubble, and will be waiting anxiously this weekend to see if they can make it into the 16-team 4A postseason bracket.

