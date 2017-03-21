KUSA - For the third straight year, Buena Vista High School is looking to honor a beloved and impactful high school assistant coach in the community.

It's called "The Johnsons' All-Heart Award", and it will be given out to the assistant coach that is not only very involved in the sport, but actively helping young athletes grow into successful adults.

The school is taking nominations for the award, and will provide the winner and his/her family with a weekend trip to Mt. Princeton Resort in Buena Vista.

The award is named after former Buena Vista assistant coaches Dwayne and Dawna Johnson, who were tragically killed along with three other members of their family in a rock slide in 2013.

If you know of an assistant coach in your community who you think is deserving of this honor, please contact Matt Flavin at mattf@bvschools.org to submit your request.

You can find more on this award and how to nominate someone by reading the official press release below.

The Johnsons’ All-Heart Award

The Award

This is for an assistant high school coach that is not only involved with kids during sports, but also invests time outside the season of sports in helping develop successful young adults. The coach may or may not be a volunteer; he or she is always there when kids are in need. A coach that may not have a lot, but will sacrifice his or her own needs to make sure all kids are equipped with whatever they may need to be successful. Along with the time and energy that the assistant coach invests, we also want to recognize the sacrifice their family may endure during the time he or she is gone. The coach will be selected by a group of individuals as well as a representative of the Johnson family. The coach and his family will be invited for a family weekend at Mt. Princeton Resort in Buena Vista, Co. They will be catered to by local businesses for meals and activities. An example would be a meal at the Branding Iron Restaurant, along with a rafting trip by Noah’s Ark Whitewater Rafting and Adventure Co. We want to provide a special weekend that the family may not ever get a chance to do because of time, money, or just the craziness of their lives. We feel that this is a chance for all the people they have mentored to say, “Thank you for your selflessness.” The award is also to honor the amount of “heart” the Johnson family poured into the Buena Vista athletic community and beyond.

On September 30, 2013, the community lost three members of the Johnson family in a rockslide on Mt. Princeton. Dwayne, Dawna and Kiowa Johnson were taken from their family and our community; but their influence will live on and be remembered with this award. Dwayne and Dawna were both assistant coaches in our school district, and played many other roles in the Buena Vista community. The family made the best out of what they had and sacrificed many needs of their own to make sure our kids were taken care of.

2015 Award winner was Gary Wilkinson of Monte Vista School District

2016 Award winner was Larry Lowery of Sedgwick and Julesburg County

Nomination Procedure

9 News and BVSD, and Buena Vista Demon Football Page will also be posting to help promote the award.

Attached is the nomination form to be filled out and returned (mattf@bvschools.org)

We will also pull the past 2 years applicants back into the pool of Nominees (please just email that the coach is still part of the district)

Coverage

· Nominations open Third week of March and close the third Monday of April.

· 9 news doing a segment about the award.

· Flyers sent out via email to all coaches/schools in Colorado

Winner Selection Procedure

The Selection Committee would meet the last week of April and pick the top three applicants, then the Johnson Family committee would pick the winner.

Winner Celebration and Awards

· The Winner would be announced at the Buena Vista Athletic Awards Banquet on May 21st.

· The coach and his family would receive the plaque at the banquet, they would also receive the gifts for their getaway weekend along with other gift bags provided.

· Along with the coach, his or her school will receive The Johnson All-Heart Award plaque.

· Part of the getaway will include a rafting trip/adventure park, two-night stay at Mt. Princeton Resort, Meals at Branding Iron Restaurant, Eddyline Brewery, and House Rock Cafe, along with a gift card from BSN sports.

The Johnson’s were heavily involved in both school sports and in community sports. Please use the space below to describe your nominee’s involvement in these areas:

The Johnson’s always gave kids not only their time, but their attention and anything else a young person may need. Their selflessness served as a model for our entire community. Please use the space below to describe how your nominee models this approach to young people:

Like all great coaches, the Johnson’s sacrificed family time of their own to serve young people who may not have had families to fall back on. Please use the space below to describe how your nominee created a family atmosphere for the student/athletes they work with:

