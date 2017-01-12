Castle View vs Heritage ice hockey (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

LITTLETON - The Castle View Sabercats tallied eleven goals against the Heritage Eagles on Thursday night in a high-scoring finish.

The 6-3 Sabercats scored quick on a far-side goal to get the scoring started as the two teams decide to go back-and-forth exchanging goals. Eventually the Eagles and Sabercats would be knotted 3-3 in the second.

At the end of the second, Castle View would lead 5-3 and then tally another six goals in the third period for a dominating win.

Castle View's Ty Johnson netted a hat trick, Joe Whalen netted four goals and Hunter Meissner would score two on the night.

Sabercats Head Coach, Al Quintana, gets his 199th win and will have a shot at his 200th against Mullen tomorrow.

(© 2017 KUSA)