Castle View overpowers Heritage in high-scoring finish

Castle View vs Heritage ice hockey

Jeremy Chavez, KUSA 11:25 PM. MST January 12, 2017

LITTLETON - The Castle View Sabercats tallied eleven goals against the Heritage Eagles on Thursday night in a high-scoring finish.

The 6-3 Sabercats scored quick on a far-side goal to get the scoring started as the two teams decide to go back-and-forth exchanging goals. Eventually the Eagles and Sabercats would be knotted 3-3 in the second. 

At the end of the second, Castle View would lead 5-3 and then tally another six goals in the third period for a dominating win. 

Castle View's Ty Johnson netted a hat trick, Joe Whalen netted four goals and Hunter Meissner would score two on the night. 

Sabercats Head Coach, Al Quintana, gets his 199th win and will have a shot at his 200th against Mullen tomorrow. 

 

 

