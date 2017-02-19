Castle View wrestlers strive for next level success

(Photo: KUSA)

CASTLE ROCK - For the most part, wrestlers stay grounded -- but that doesn't mean they're stuck at the bottom.

"They know they have to be better than what they're ranked," Castle View head wrestling coach Ike Anderson said of his team.

For some, that can be a challenge. Juniors Malik Heinselman and Tate Samuelson are at the top of their classes. Heinselman is the number one ranked wrestler in the country in the 106 pound weight class. Samuelson is first in Colorado at 170 pounds.

"Going into my freshman year, I knew I had something in me that could do something pretty good," Heinselman said.

In the Sabercats wrestling room, it's called "the next level," and every wrestler is striving to reach it.

"Everyone just wants to try hard every day and work hard to be the best," Samuelson said.

For Heinselman, it's a back-to-back state championship. Last year, he claimed the 5A individual title for 106 pounds. To be the best, Samuelson is looking for a shot at redemption, after falling in the 160 pound championship bout this time last year.

"You can't hide. Even though it's a team sport, you have to go out there and represent yourself, and for me, I like that," Anderson said.

It's a journey they won't take alone. Anderson is the man in their corners who will help them achieve that next-level success. The coach -- now in his third year at Castle View -- spent 15 years wrestling for the United States national team. That included a stop at the 1988 Summer Olympic Games, and another dozen-or-so years coaching future Olympians.

"He's a great coach, he knows his stuff. He's trained the best in the world," Heinselman said.

"I know what he's telling me is the right thing to do, so I just like to come in here and try to do everything he tells me to do, and I know it's for the best for me," Samuelson added. "[Anderson] has built our team up, and it makes us realize how good we could be."

The wrestling team has realized its potential under their coach. Samuelson hopes to one day wrestle for an NCAA title. Heinselman wants to duplicate Anderson's career in the center circle of the world's largest stage.

"I want to go as far as the Olympics," he said.

And they are well on their way to achieving those goals. After this story aired, both Heinselman and Samuelson claimed the 2017 individual state titles in the 106 and 170 pound weight classes, respectfully. They both finished their seasons with undefeated records.

You can watch highlights from their championship matches -- as well as others from the 2017 state tournament -- by clicking here.

