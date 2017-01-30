Celebrate National Signing Day with 9NEWS

KUSA - What young athlete hasn't practiced their autograph at some point? On Wednesday, a handful of Colorado prep standouts will get to do it -- for real.

National Signing Day is a day where high school athletes officially commit to a college or university. The 9NEWS Prep Sports team wants to honor all of our local signees -- but we need your help.

There are many ways you can celebrate your student's monumental day with us. Take a look!

TWITTER - Follow us on Twitter for the latest signings by clicking here. If you are going to tweet any photos, use the hashtag #COSigningDay. You can also follow our Prep Team as we travel from school to school for signing day coverage, @TayTembs, @JeremyChavez and @NickHehemann

FACEBOOK - Upload your signing day photos to the brand new 9NEWS Sports Facebook page

INSTAGRAM - If you post a picture, be sure to use the hashtag #COSigningDay, and tag us, @9Preps

YOUR TAKE - Upload your photos at YourTake.9news.com, or email YourTake@9news.com

EMAIL - Shoot us an email, and include your student's name, sport, high school and college/university to SigningDay@9news.com

See a list of 2017 early commitments here: http://on9news.tv/2jP5M6k

We will be traveling to a number of schools across the state on Wednesday to expand our coverage. Check back for details on how you can follow our live signing day blog, as well as Facebook live streams and live photo galleries.

Happy signing!

