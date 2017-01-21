Centaurus hosts annual Top of the Rockies wrestling tournament

Top of the Rockies Wrestling Tournament 2017 (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

LAFAYETTE - Centaurus High School hosted 214 wrestlers from 32 high school wrestling teams who took the mat in the annual Top of the Rockies Wrestling tournament on Saturday.

The school hosted wrestlers from three different states (Colorado, New Mexico, and Nebraska). An array of talented wrestlers took the mat looking to place in a highly respected tournament.

Five top nationally ranked wrestlers showed off their skill in this exciting wrestling tournament.

Check back in for highlights and for results.





