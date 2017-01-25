Chatfield pulls away from rival Columbine 70-43

No. 3 ranked Chatfield handed Columbine 70-43 loss on Wednesday. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

LITTLETON - The Columbine gym was packed Wednesday night as the Chatfield Chargers met rival Columbine on their home court during a Leukemia awareness event.

The No. 3 ranked Chargers jumped into the game scoring 22 points to the Rebels 10 after the first quarter.

Chatfield moved down the court quick and didn't waste time setting up, utilizing the fast-break for points. Their quickness caught their opponent off-guard making it hard to defend.

While Chargers utilized their quickness, the Rebels tried to slow the game down playing patient offensively Eventually they would fall behind even more when their strategy wasn't producing results and Chatfield pulled down their rebounds.

Although the Chargers only lead 38-25 at half, by the end of the game Chatfield would host a commanding 27 points lead for the 70-43 win. \

Chatfield, now 15-1, will face Pomona Friday.

