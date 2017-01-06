Chatfield star Dalton Keene signs letter of intent with Virginia Tech

(Photo: Taylor Temby/KUSA)

LITTLETON - Chatfield football standout Dalton Keene signed his national letter of intent before friends, family and coaches Friday afternoon. Keene will be attending Virginia Tech on a football scholarship.

Keene, listed at 6'5 and 223 pounds, was widely considered to be one of the top recruits in the state this year. The middle linebacker and running back was a dual threat who led the Chargers on both sides of the ball. He ended his senior season with over 1,000 yards rushing and finished first in tackles.

"[My family] has always been fans of them, and had some connections out there," Keene said of Virginia Tech. "I went out and did a few camps over the summer, and I fell in love with Blacksburg and the environment there. It's a great school, you can't go wrong."

Keene received multiple Division I offers, but narrowed down his top three to Virginia Tech, Colorado State and the University of Nebraska.

The senior worked diligently in the classroom so he could graduate a semester early, and enroll at Virginia Tech for the 2017 spring semester. He leaves for Virginia on Tuesday.

"It's just a super good opportunity for me. I get to go in early and train with the team and start building those relationships with the coaches, and possibly get a chance to get some playing time early, or even my freshman year if I perform," Keene said.

The Hokies' coaching staff will likely have him play in a tight end/ H-back hybrid position. Keene's athleticism allowed Chatfield head coach Bret McGatlin to use him in a variety of roles during his time with the Chargers.

"We have great coaches here in every aspect of the game -- in the weight room, out on the football field," he said of Chatfield Senior High. "I'm going to miss [my team] so much. We formed a really great relationship over the season and these past four years, so I'm going to miss those guys a lot."

National Signing Day will be held on February 1, 2017 for the majority of other graduating seniors. We will be posting a list on 9news.com/HSS. To have your student-athlete added, email SigningDay@9news.com. Be sure to include the student's name, university/college and sport.

(© 2017 KUSA)