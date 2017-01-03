Chatfield vs. Doherty basketball

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wind makes for wacky Christmas weather
-
14-year-old shot in Jefferson County
-
Broomfield 'Christmas House' being sold
-
Family sues Swedish Medical over death of son
-
Coroner rules deaths murder-suicide
-
Decorations meant to inspire community
-
Sunday overnight forecast
-
A perfect vision of running
-
Last-minute travelers reunite with families
-
Harpist entertains at Boulder hardware store
More Stories
-
Winter storm slams into ColoradoJan. 3, 2017, 4:03 p.m.
-
Rescue dog leads divers to body of childJan. 3, 2017, 10:15 p.m.
-
Semi rollover closes I-70 near SilverthorneJan. 3, 2017, 8:01 p.m.