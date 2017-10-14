Chatfield's Holmes victorious in No. 1 Singles, Fairview takes team title

Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez, CHAVO)

It's another year for the Colorado Boys State Tennis Championships, but this year brings an array of new state champions.

Chatfield's Christian Holmes made history Saturday becoming the first boy's tennis player to win his school's first state title after a 2-1 (4-6, 6-3, 6-1) victory in No. 1 singles versus Fairview's Tom Melville.

The Chargers fans surrounded the court in anticipation of Holmes' victory.

"Throughout the season, we didn't get many crowds at our matches," Holmes said. " I told all my friends, 'If I make it to the finals, you better be there." They kept their end of the deal. It's awesome, Chatfield has a ton of support through the teachers, students for its athletes."

The Fairview Knights finally took home the team title for the first time in school history, after finishing runner-up to the Cherry Creek Bruins the past six years.

The Knights secured wins in both No. 2 singles (Ethan Schacht) and No. 3 singles (Andy Wu), despite coming just shy of a No. 1 singles win after Melville's run against Holmes.

Here are the results from the 2017 5A Boys Tennis State Championship:

No. 1 Singles:

Christian Holmes - Chatfield - (4-6, 6-3, 6-1) vs Tom Melville - Fairview

No. 2 Singles:

Ethan Schacht - Fairview (6-3, 7-5) vs Kosta Garger - Regis Jesuit

No. 3 Singles:

Andy Wu - Fairview (6-0, 6-2) vs George Cavo - Cherry Creek

No. 1 Doubles:

Will Dennen, Patrick Seby - Regis Jesuit (2-6, 7-6, 6-4) vs Sam Angell, Drew Hill - Cherry Creek

No. 2 Doubles:

Evan Nuss, Emilio Gonzalez-Cruz - Regis Jesuit (6-4, 6-1) vs Stone Heyman, Nick Eidler - Cherry Creek

No. 3 Doubles:

N/A

No. 4 Doubles:

Tyler Schoen, Devin Brownstein (6-7, 6-4, 6-0) vs Matthew Mahoney, James O'Connor - Regis Jesuit



Team:

Fairview - 73

Cherry Creek - 68

Regis Jesuit - 65

Broomfield - 22

Boulder - 22

