Cherokee Trail steals a win from Mullen in overtime

Cherokee Trail steals win against Mullen in overtime. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

AURORA - Cherokee Trail stole a win from the Mullen Mustangs on Thursday night after trailing the entire game and even falling behind by fourteen to start the game.

The Cougars trailed the Mustangs 24-13 after the first quarter and would gain little ground down 36-29 after the half.

Mustang seniors and Regis University women's basketball commits, Tori Galvan and Whitney Jacob, lead their team to a lead for majority of the game.

They held the lead until 26.5 seconds left in the game and then lost the lead with 7.7 seconds left in the game when Cherokee Trail freshman Makayla Hemingway sinks a shot to the Cougars the 56-54 lead.

However, Mullen moved the ball down the court quick and Noelle Van Horn would score with less than eight seconds on the clock to send it to overtime.

After overtime it's the Cougars that emerge victorious off free-throws for the 61-58 win.

(© 2017 KUSA)