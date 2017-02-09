Cherry Creek & Monarch tie 2-2 after scoreless overtime

Cherry Creek and Monarch finish game knotted 2-2 after overtime period. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

AURORA - After a three regular time periods and a five minute overtime, the No. 3 Cherry Creek and the No. 4 Monarch Coyotes were dead even concluding in a 2-2 finish.

The two teams exchanged goals back-and-forth throughout regular time, Creek scoring first as Diego Lavato snuck one in from the goal line off the goaltender's backside.

Unshaken by the Bruins early goal, the Coyotes netted their own in the first with a diving pass from Buck Guthrie to Leo Felt for the equalizer.

Scraps after whistles and in front of the net began to stack up as the game heated up still knotted.

The lone goal in the second came off a one-time hammered in by Creek senior Danny Taggart to lead 2-1 heading into the third.

Starting off the final regular time period, Monarch leading scorer Brendan Van Haute tallied his 17th goal of the year to bring his team even again with the Bruins.

Despite chances swinging both ways for the rest of the third and the overtime period, the two team finished the game in a 2-2 tie.

