Cherry Creek overcomes Doherty 33-27 at home

Jack Eberhard - jacksactionshots.com (Photo: Jack Eberhard - jacksactionshots.com)

The Cherry Creek Bruins grab a win at home against the Doherty Spartans on Friday night.

The Bruins had a big first half to lead 21-13.

Into the second half, the Spartans would post two touchdowns of their own; however, they were unable to keep Creek out of the end zone with two scores of their own.

Cherry Creek is now 1-1 this season with the Arapahoe Warriors on-deck.

Check out the photos from the action courtesy of Jack Eberhard of jacksactionshots.com





