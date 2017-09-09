Cherry Creek overcomes Doherty 33-27 at home

The Cherry Creek Bruins grab a win at home against the Doherty Spartans on Friday night.
The Bruins had a big first half to lead 21-13.
Into the second half, the Spartans would post two touchdowns of their own; however, they were unable to keep Creek out of the end zone with two scores of their own.
Cherry Creek is now 1-1 this season with the Arapahoe Warriors on-deck.
Check out the photos from the action courtesy of Jack Eberhard of jacksactionshots.com
