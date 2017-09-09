KUSA
Close

Cherry Creek overcomes Doherty 33-27 at home

Jeremy Chavez, KUSA 12:32 PM. MDT September 09, 2017

The Cherry Creek Bruins grab a win at home against the Doherty Spartans on Friday night.

The Bruins had a big first half to lead 21-13.

Into the second half, the Spartans would post two touchdowns of their own; however, they were unable to keep Creek out of the end zone with two scores of their own. 

Cherry Creek is now 1-1 this season with the Arapahoe Warriors on-deck. 

Check out the photos from the action courtesy of Jack Eberhard of jacksactionshots.com


© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories