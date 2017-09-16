Cherry Creek wins high-scoring match-up against Arapahoe

Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez, CHAVO)

The No. 8 Cherry Creek Bruins finished a high-scoring affair against the Arapahoe Warriors on top, 48-31.

Creek quarterback Alex Padilla and Warriors quarterback Kevin Lukasiewicz both connected on four long touchdown passes throughout the 5A match-up in stellar performances.

During the first half, the two teams exchanged big touchdowns back-and-forth before heading to the locker room, Cherry Creek up 34-21. Bruins' Jayle Stacks stacked up two big runs in the half.

In the third quarter, the Warriors would pull within 10 points after a field goal from Nathaniel Rapue; however, Creek's Jayle Stacks picked up where he had left off in the first half, scoring a 31-yard rushing touchdown for the 41-24 lead.

They would add another touchdown soon after, one of the four passes from Padilla, connecting with Chase Penry for the big 48-24 lead.

After a fourth quarter connection from Lukasiewicz and receiver Jake Groth the scoring came to a halt, the final in this one 48-31.

