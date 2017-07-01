CHSAA numbers show very low odds of CO prep athletes receiving scholarships

KUSA - Every kid growing up wants to be the next Dylan McCaffrey, Michaela Onyenwere or Brie Oakley.
Many families invest a great deal of resources in the hope their son or daughter can be the next star high school athlete, the one that receives a full-ride athletic scholarship at a top-tier university. Those stories are real, and they can be life-changing.
Unfortunately, the odds of that happening are slim. And, according to the latest numbers from the Colorado High School Activities Association, or CHSAA, we're talking about decimals in some sports.
CHSAA keeps track of not just the total number of students participating in high school athletics. It also posts records of college commitments, in every sport each year.
So, when comparing the total number of kids in one high school class--freshmen to seniors--with four years worth of college commitments, the results are shocking.
"No matter what someone tells you, the percentages don't lie," CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green told 9NEWS in an interview earlier this year. "Only three percent of high school athletes go on to compete at the collegiate level."
That's right. In the state of Colorado, roughly only 3.4 percent of all the state's high school athletes will end up receiving some form of athletic scholarship to play their sport in college. That's it, at any college level.
And, when breaking down those statistics to reflect just NCAA Division I competitors, that number drops to 1.15 percent in-state. That's even lower than the national average of 2.29 percent.
Those aren't exactly the most promising figures for families banking on their child's athletic future.
"Invest your money wisely, that's all I'll say," Blanford-Green said.
The percentages also differ from sport to sport. For instance, if you want your child to have the best chance of getting money to play sports in college, softball might be the way to go.
That sport has the highest reported rate of high school athletes to college scholarships in Colorado at 9.75 percent.
Girls' lacrosse and girls' soccer aren't too far behind, at 8.46 percent and 6.68 percent, respectively.
Well, surely a sport like football--with several players on a team no less--must have a higher percentage, right? Wrong. Just about 5.83 percent of Friday Night Lights stars in the state will get scholarships to play on Saturdays.
A sport like basketball might be the hardest. With just about 15 roster spots per team, only 1.67 percent of high school boys' basketball players will go on to have even part of their college paid for because of athletics.
Now, these numbers aren't an exact science. It's impossible for CHSAA to keep track of every single college commitment. No state-by-state breakdowns of total college athletes are kept in any NCAA database.
And, the statistics don't reflect outliers like people who transfer to a higher collegiate level well after high-school, or sports such as hockey where many of the top athletes choose to play for a club rather than their school growing up.
But, the estimates are accurate enough to make one thing crystal clear: getting to play a college sport on an athletic scholarship is rare. Getting a full-ride is even harder.
So, what does CHSAA say about all this? It's important for kids to play high school sports for the right reasons.
"The result of high school participation is unrivaled by anything else," Blanford-Green said. "It's part of belonging to something bigger than yourself, and being part of a community that can't be duplicated.
And, that should motivate young athletes to sign up more than anything else, even if they can't be the next Dylan McCaffrey.
Below, you can find a full list of the statistics reported by CHSAA that 9NEWS used for this story.
2016-17 Colorado High School Participation Statistics
|
Sport
|
Male athletes
|
Female Athletes
|
Total Athletes
|
Baseball
|
|
|
8,523
|
Basketball
|
9,179
|
7,082
|
16,261
|
Spirit Squad
|
|
|
4,896
|
Cross Country
|
4,434
|
4,078
|
8,512
|
Field Hockey
|
|
|
602
|
Football (All players)
|
|
|
16,686
|
Golf
|
2,229
|
1,737
|
3,966
|
Gymnastics
|
|
576
|
576
|
Ice Hockey
|
|
896
|
896
|
Lacrosse
|
3,840
|
1,762
|
5,602
|
Alpine Skiing
|
288
|
289
|
577
|
Soccer
|
8,321
|
8,000
|
16,321
|
Softball
|
|
|
3,824
|
Swimming & Diving
|
1,972
|
4,503
|
6,475
|
Tennis
|
2,936
|
6,181
|
9,117
|
Track and Field
|
10,275
|
7,574
|
17,849
|
Volleyball
|
|
|
9,446
|
Wrestling
|
|
|
4,944
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
135,073
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Players from different sports that earned D1 Scholarships
Baseball:
2017: 26
2016: 31
2015: 31
2014: 46
4 year total: 134 (out of 8,523) = 1.6 percent
Boys’ Basketball
2017: 8
2016: 15
2015: 9
2014: 12
4 year total: 44 (out of 9,179) = 0.48 percent
Girls’ Basketball
2017: 10
2016: 13
2015: 11
2014: 18
4 year total: 52 (out of 7,082) = 0.74 percent
Boys Track/Cross Country
2017: 15
2016: 17
2015: 16
2014: 13
4 year total: 61 (out of 14,709)= 0.41 percent
Girls Track/Cross Country
2017: 19
2016: 31
2015: 43
2014: 29
4 year total: 122 (out of 11,652)= 1.05 percent
Field Hockey
2017: 2
2016: 1
2015: 0
2014: 2
4 year total: 5 (out of 602)= 0.83 percent
Football (Both FBS and FCS schools)
2017: 57
2016: 56
2015: 63
2014: 47
4 year total: 223 (out of 16,686)= 1.34 percent
Boys’ Golf
2017: 7
2016: 3
2015: 5
2014: 10
4 year total: 25 (out of 2,229)= 1.12 percent
Girls’ Golf
2017: 4
2016: 3
2015: 4
2014: 9
4 year total: 20 (out of 1,737)= 1.15 percent
Gymnastics
2017: 2
2016: 4
2015: 1
2014: 5
4 year total: 12 (out of 576)= 2.08 percent
Boys’ Lacrosse
2017: 31
2016: 21
2015: 25
2014: 14
4 year total: 91 (out of 3,840)= 2.37 percent
Girls’ Lacrosse
2017: 10
2016: 20
2015: 16
2014: 17
4 year total: 63 (out of 1,762)= 3.58 percent
Boys’ Soccer
2017: 20
2016: 10
2015: 11
2014: 7
4 year total: 48 (out of 8,321)= 0.58 percent
Girls’ Soccer
2017: 70
2016: 69
2015: 66
2014: 37
4 year total: 242 (out of 8,000)= 3.025 percent
Softball
2017: 17
2016: 12
2015: 14
2014: 9
4 year total: 52 (out of 3,824)= 1.36 percent
Boys’ Swimming and Diving
2017: 16
2016: 10
2015: 13
2014: 15
4 year total: 54 (out of 1,972)= 2.74 percent
Girls’ Swimming and Diving
2017: 26
2016: 28
2015: 40
2014: 18
4 year total: 112 (out of 4,503)= 2.49 percent
Volleyball
2017: 27
2016: 23
2015: 43
2014: 25
4 year total: 118 (out of 9,446)= 1.25 percent
Wrestling
2017: 12
2016: 8
2015: 4
2014: 5
4 year total: 29 (out of 4,944)= 0.59 percent
===============================================================
Players from different sports that received any form of athletic scholarship
Baseball
2017: 158
2016: 140
2015: 122
2014: 129
4 year total: 549 (out of 8,523) =6.44 percent
Boys’ Basketball
2017: 32
2016: 52
2015: 43
2014: 26
4 year total: 153 (out of 9,179)=1.67 percent
Girls’ Basketball
2017: 49
2016: 48
2015: 45
2014: 49
4 year total: 191 (out of 7,082) = 2.70 percent
Boys’ Track and Cross Country
2017: 31
2016: 46
2015: 40
2014: 18
4 year total: 135 (out of 14,709) = 0.92 percent
Girls’ Track and Cross Country
2017: 49
2016: 73
2015: 61
2014: 41
4 year total: 224 (out of 11,652) = 1.92 percent
Field Hockey
2017: 3
2016: 5
2015: 5
2014: 2
4 year total: 15 (out of 602) = 2.49 percent
Football
2017: 277
2016: 267
2015: 244
2014: 184
4 year total: 972 (out of 16,686) = 5.83 percent
Boys’ Golf
2017: 15
2016: 9
2015: 16
2014: 14
4 year total: 54 (out of 2,229) = 2.42 percent
Girls’ Golf
2017: 16
2016: 9
2015: 12
2014: 14
4 year total: 51 (out of 1,737) = 2.94 percent
Gymnastics
2017: 3
2016: 4
2015: 1
2014: 6
4 year total: 14 (out of 576) = 2.43 percent
Boys’ Lacrosse
2017: 60
2016: 55
2015: 50
2014: 42
4 year total: 207 (out of 3,840) = 5.39 percent
Girls’ Lacrosse
2017: 32
2016: 41
2015: 38
2014: 38
4 year total: 149 (out of 1,762) = 8.46 percent
Boys’ Soccer
2017: 52
2016: 39
2015: 49
2014: 32
4 year total: 172 (out of 8,321) = 2.07 percent
Girls’ Soccer
2017: 150
2016: 142
2015: 151
2014: 91
4 year total: 534 (out of 8,000) = 6.68 percent
Softball
2017: 105
2016: 93
2015: 98
2014: 77
4 year total: 373 (out of 3,824)= 9.75 percent
Boys’ Swimming and Diving
2017: 25
2016: 16
2015: 25
2014: 20
4 year total: 86 (out of 1,972) = 4.36 percent
Girls’ Swimming and Diving
2017: 36
2016: 41
2015: 46
2014: 24
4 year total: 147 (out of 4,503) = 3.26 percent
Volleyball
2017: 93
2016: 86
2015: 112
2014: 86
4 year total: 377 (out of 9,446) = 3.99 percent
Wrestling
2017: 35
2016: 19
2015: 10
2014: 13
4 year total: 77 (out of 4,944) = 1.56 percent
==========================================
Chances of Playing a College Sport at All
College Commitments in 2017: 1,238
College Commitments in 2016: 1,213
College Commitments in 2015: 1,199
College Commitments in 2014: 918
4 year total: 4,568 (out of 135,073) =3.38 percent
