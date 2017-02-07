Columbine hockey blanks Doherty 5-0

LITTLETON - The Columbine Rebels ice hockey team blanked a visiting Doherty Spartans by a final score of 5-0 at Edge Ice Arena Tuesday afternoon.

It didn't take long for Columbine to get on the board. Chase Becker scored an even strength goal just three minutes into the game, after talking it up the boards from mid-ice and sniping it top shelf, far side. Just six minutes later, Andy Stasch sent a perfect cross-zone pass to Cooper Walsh who was wide open on the back door, and buried it with ease.

Columbine's third goal of the game was identical to the second, only with different players. This time, Chris Kiser hit Garrison Shepard who was all alone far side with the goalie for the power play goal. Michael Potter would score an even-strength goal midway through the second, and Max Engle would put the game away with his score in the third period.

Rebel goalie Jesse Thurek made 30 saves to preserve his team's shut out win.

The Rebels also had to battle through a very physical game. Columbine took six minor penalties to Doherty's four.

Columbine will hit the road to play Aspen on Friday. Doherty will play its final game of the season a week from Tuesday against Resurrection Christian.

(© 2017 KUSA)