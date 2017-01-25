KUSA
Columbine holds off last minute Chatfield surge for win

Columbine vs Chatfield girls basketball

Jeremy Chavez, KUSA 11:01 PM. MST January 25, 2017

LITTLETON - The Columbine Rebels held off a last minute surge from rival Chatfield to take home the 38-33 victory at home on Wednesday night. 

It seemed to be Columbine's game early, Jenna Lohrenz leading the team through the first quarter of play and the 15-4 lead. 

The Rebels continued to dominate in the first half, holding the Chargers to only 10 points in the first half. 

In the second, the Rebels would continue to score; however, the Chargers began to finally warm up closing the gap on their opponents lead. 

Only 35 seconds left in the game, the Chargers trailed the Rebels 36-30 with the ball, but were unable to convert. 

The Rebels would hold on in the final seconds for the 38-33 victory. 

