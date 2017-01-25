Columbine holds off last minute Chatfield surge for win

Columbine holds off rival Chatfield at home on Wednesday evening. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

LITTLETON - The Columbine Rebels held off a last minute surge from rival Chatfield to take home the 38-33 victory at home on Wednesday night.

It seemed to be Columbine's game early, Jenna Lohrenz leading the team through the first quarter of play and the 15-4 lead.

The Rebels continued to dominate in the first half, holding the Chargers to only 10 points in the first half.

In the second, the Rebels would continue to score; however, the Chargers began to finally warm up closing the gap on their opponents lead.

Only 35 seconds left in the game, the Chargers trailed the Rebels 36-30 with the ball, but were unable to convert.

The Rebels would hold on in the final seconds for the 38-33 victory.

