LAKEWOOD - Fans showed up to Jeffco Stadium on Friday night expecting a game of high school football. What they got instead, was 'Rebelball.' Columbine routed Jeffco rival Ralston Valley 21 to 7 in each team's first game of the 2017 season.

From the start, the Rebels took control of the game. Columbine was in great starting field position, after a nice return from senior Tyler Rosenfield. From there, the offense took over and quickly moved down the field. The team's first points of the game came just four minutes in, on a nice run from senior Conner Snow.

The Rebels would score just two minutes later on a long pass from quarterback Logan DeArment to Ted Mullin who somehow snuck past the defense. The 71-yard play would put the Rebels up 14-0, and showcased Mullin who is stepping up to take his brother's place. Tim Mullin was Columbine's leading rusher as a senior in 2016.

DeArment and Mullin would combine for the team's final touchdown in the second quarter. Logan Schroeder found the end zone for Ralston Valley's only points of the night.

Columbine will travel north next week to take on Rocky Mountain High School on Thursday, August 31 at 6 p.m. Ralston Valley hosts Fountain-Fort Carson on Friday.

Watch the video for extended highlights from Columbine's 21-7 victory over Ralston Valley in zero week, and tune in to the Sunday morning Prep Rally for more action.

