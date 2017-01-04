Coronado out skates Mullen for 6-0 shut out

Coronado shuts out Mullen 6-0. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

LITTLETON -- The Coronado Cougars out skated the Mullen Mustangs on Wednesday night, winning the one-on-one battles all over the ice.

The Cougars had majority of the games puck possession, beating the Mustangs to pucks along the boards and in the corners.

Eventually, their time of possession lead to more shots on net and eventually more goals. Coronado would net two goals in each of the three periods for the 6-0 victory against Mullen.

Coronado is now 4-5 this season and will face Pueblo County on Friday.

