Creek lacrosse's Bryan Perry talks retirement with 9NEWS

KUSA - Just one month after coaching the Cherry Creek boys' lacrosse team to another 5A state championship, head coach Bryan Perry is retiring from the game.

Since the sport became a CHSAA sanctioned sport in 1999, Perry has become the winningest high school boys' lacrosse coach in the state of Colorado. He has coached his teams to ten state championship appearances.

BIG NEWS IN BRUINLAND, Coach Bryan Perry has stepped down as the head lacrosse coach. Tremendous coach who molds young boys into men. — WilkinsAD (@creeksports) June 12, 2017

Perry began his high school career at Arapahoe High School before finishing it up at his alma mater, Cherry Creek. He led the Bruins to a state title in 2005, 2006, 2010, 2015 and 2017.

20 Years of experience



5 Championships



10 Title Games



258 Wins



COUNTLESS lives touched



Congrats @CCHSLaxCoach!

(📷: Ari Kutzer) pic.twitter.com/lZlsFJMqRa — Colorado Lax Report (@COLaxReport) June 13, 2017

Perry sat down with 9NEWS to talk about the secret behind all of his coaching successes, retirement plans and what he'll miss most about being on the field.

