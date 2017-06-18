KUSA
Close

Creek lacrosse's Bryan Perry talks retirement with 9NEWS

Creek's Bryan Perry retires from coaching

Taylor Temby, KUSA 12:03 PM. MDT June 18, 2017

KUSA - Just one month after coaching the Cherry Creek boys' lacrosse team to another 5A state championship, head coach Bryan Perry is retiring from the game.

Since the sport became a CHSAA sanctioned sport in 1999, Perry has become the winningest high school boys' lacrosse coach in the state of Colorado. He has coached his teams to ten state championship appearances.

Perry began his high school career at Arapahoe High School before finishing it up at his alma mater, Cherry Creek. He led the Bruins to a state title in 2005, 2006, 2010, 2015 and 2017.

Perry sat down with 9NEWS to talk about the secret behind all of his coaching successes, retirement plans and what he'll miss most about being on the field.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories