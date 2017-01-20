Dagger 3-pointer helps No. 5 Golden girls' basketball deal No. 2 Evergreen its first loss

Golden hands Evergreen its first loss of the season on Friday, January 20. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

EVERGREEN--Sydney Prey doesn't want the home fans to storm the court and carry her off on their shoulders after a game-winning shot.

She'd rather take the life out of a building on the road. It's the Kobe Bryant "Mamaba Mentality".

"I'd probably rather hit one on the road," Prey said. "Everyone's against you, so it's even a better feeling."

Well on Friday night, she got to experience just that, as her go-ahead 3-pointer with 20 seconds to go helped No. 5 Golden hand No. 2 Evergreen its first loss of the season, 43-41.

Coming into the game, Evergreen hadn't lost a contest since the state championship against Valor Christian last season.

But, the visiting Demons took a six-point lead going into the second half, and held on late.

After the Cougars went on a big run in the fourth quarter to take the lead, Prey calmly drained the three-pointer from the left wing to help her team pull out a big victory.

But, she didn't do it alone. She had some help from the family.

Her younger sister--Junior Makena Prey--had a monstrous game inside the paint for Golden.

Together, the duo helped the Demons snap a six-game losing streak at the hands of Evergreen.

For the Cougars, Claudia Dillon and Keigan Drysdale both had fantastic offensive games for Evergreen.

But ultimately, the home team left the wrong player open for the game-winning shot.

And, Prey spoiled the celebration for the home team's packed gym with that dagger three.

(© 2017 KUSA)