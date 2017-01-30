Decline of high school refs a serious issue in Colorado

The number of officials for all high schools sports except hockey has been dropping for the last five years in Colorado, creating a myriad of issues (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Refereeing is a balancing act.

A love of the sport draws refs in. Being part of the sport gives an intangible sense of reward.

On the other end of the scale is the low pay, long hours and constant verbal abuse.

Colorado's scale is tilting in the wrong direction and the question of “is it worth it?” is increasingly answered "no" for veterans and newcomers alike.

Because of that, Colorado is nearing a crisis point as the number of high school officials continues to drop.

“They’re a vital part of what we offer,” Poudre School District athletic director Russ McKinstry said. “It’s really important and behooves us to try and make sure we give them good working conditions, fair pay and the opportunity for growth.”

