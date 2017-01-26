Denver Christian upsets No. 5 ranked Lyons in thriller

Denver Christian stuns No. 5 Lyons with second shot by freshman Kara Amidon Thursday. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

LAKEWOOD - Handing the No. 5 ranked Lyons girls basketball team a loss seemed like a tall task for the 7-6 Denver Christian Thunder Thursday; however, with smart passing and shot execution they were able to upset top 5 ranked team in 2A.

The Thunder and the Lions juggled the lead back and forth throughout the game. Denver Christian only holding a two-point lead at halftime 14-12.

Eventually the Lions would tip the scale and lead for majority of the second half, while the Thunder tried to keep up.

Denver Christian junior, Hally Herder netted a majority of her teams shots at the beginning of the game before teammate Miranda Kortenhoeven helped out with crucial free throws to eventually tie the game 29-29 with less than a minute left.

Seconds counting down after Kortenhoeven ties the game, the Thunder get the steal and call a timeout. In the following play it's freshman Kara Amidon who leaps up and sinks the game winning shot with 2.4 seconds left on the clock.

Denver Christian stuns No. 5 Lyons 31-29 to extend their record to 8-6 on the season.

(© 2017 KUSA)