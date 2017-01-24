Denver East girls' basketball extends its winning streak with victory over Kennedy

Denver East girls' basketball beats Kennedy on Tuesday, January 24. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

DENVER--The Denver East girls' basketball team is on two different streaks.

With an 87-45 victory over Kennedy Tuesday night, The Angels have won five games in a row this season. And now, they've beaten Kennedy in eleven straight ball games.

Denver East--now 10-4 on the season--was showing off on both ends of the floor.

On defense, the Angels were swatting shots left and right.

And on the offensive end, East was sharing the scoring load between practically everybody.

Star Junior Guard R'Manie Pulling was hitting shots from everywhere, and Senior Forward Nalaya Wall was getting buckets in transition, and scoring several second chance buckets all night.

For Kennedy, Briana Ilaoa was doing her best to keep the Commanders in the game, as she had several highlight finishes--including a beautiful reverse layup in the first half.

Still, Denver East has shown its depth in this winning streak.

Because, since a big loss at the hands of No. 2 Highlands Ranch on January 4, the Angels have been on fire.

