Denver East girls' basketball regains control in second half to beat Rangeview

The Denver East girls' basketball team sends its entire team out for the captains meeting prior to its game against Rangeview on Thursday, February 2. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

AURORA-- A 15-point victory for the Denver East Angels looked anything but safe against Rangeview on Thursday night.

Even though the visitors outscored or tied the Raiders in every quarter, the game was in serious jeopardy late.

After trailing the entire game, Rangeview briefly took a one-point lead in the third quarter after a strong burst to start the second half.

Rather then get frazzled, Denver East regrouped immediately, took control of the lead and went on to win by a final score of 68-53.

As usual, R'Manie Pulling, Keyanna Jackson and Dezmonea Antwine were excellent for East, catapulting the Angels offensively in the second half.

With the victory, the Angels jumped to 13-4 on the year.

(© 2017 KUSA)