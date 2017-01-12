Denver South basketball jumps out to quick start in win over visiting Pueblo East

Denver South basketball beats Pueblo East on Thursday, January 12. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

DENVER-- Both teams had vicious dunks. One team got the victory.

After a huge first quarter that got the Rebels out to an 11-point lead, Denver South went on to beat Pueblo East 60-49 to improve to 10-3 on the season.

Leading scorer Connor Nelson had another solid outing for Denver South, helping his team win its sixth game in a row this year.

For Pueblo East, Marcus Winston was unstoppable.

The Junior was getting to the rim for countless easy buckets, and one not so easy bucket.

In the fourth quarter, Winston drove baseline and threw down a rim-rocking and-one dunk as his team was clawing back into the game.

It was the second big jam on the night, as Cortney Dean of Denver South got a steal and a subsequent tomahawk dunk earlier in the first half.

Despite a flurry of three-pointers from Pueblo East in the second half, the Rebels were able to hold on for an exciting win in front of their home fans.

