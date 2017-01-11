D'Evelyn boys' basketball knocks off No. 1 ranked Valor Christian

D'Evelyn and Valor pray after the completion of their game on Wednesday, January 11. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

HIGHLANDS RANCH-- It was a game of runs. D'Evelyn just made the final one that mattered most.

In another matchup of top 10 teams, the D'Evelyn boys' basketball team made it a clean sweep on the night for the Jaguars as they beat No. 1 Valor Christian, 70-60.

The win came right after the D'Evelyn girls beat Valor.

No. 7 D'Evelyn jumped out to an incredibly fast start--up 20-6 after the first quarter--but it's what the visitors did while trailing in the fourth quarter that knocked off the top ranked team in the state in 4A.

Down 48-45 heading into the final quarter,--after a huge Valor surge erased a big lead earlier in the game--the Jaguars outscored the Eagles by 13 in the final period to silence the raucous Eagles crowd and hang on for a huge victory against their Jeffco league rivals.

Both teams came into this matchup as the only undefeated schools left in the conference.

Now, it's just D'Evelyn that is perfect at the top of the standings.

Josh Brinkerhoff had an absolutely monstrous game for the visiting Jaguars, as he was seemingly unconscious from three-point land all night.

"It's the best feeling in the world," Brinkerhoff said. "We've been looking forward to this game for the past three years, and I haven't been this happy in a long time."

Brinkerhoff's shooting spree looked easy, until you consider the fact that he had to work for every shot he took with the length and athleticism of Valor's Jalen Sanders in his face all game.

The Valor phenom was dominant once again Wednesday night, swatting shots left and right on one end and finishing with acrobatic lay-ups and dunks on the other.

Still, his impressive performance couldn't get Valor past the sharp-shooting Jaguars.

These two teams will square off once again later this season on February 4.

