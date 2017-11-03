Eaglecrest cruises to Mt. Wilson League title with 35-7 win over A. West

ARVADA - No. 2 Eaglecrest put the finishing touches on their perfect regular season on Friday afternoon, cruising to a 35-7 victory against No. 10 Arvada West at the North Area Athletic Complex.

It's the second straight undefeated regular season for the Raptors who claim another Mt. Wilson League title.

The points came quickly for Eaglecrest, who scored easily on their first drive of the night. By halftime, it was 21-0 for the second-ranked team in 5A.

Senior Victor Garnes had another stellar night, scoring on a 7-yard rush right before the half and again in the third off a 65-yard pick 6.

Senior quarterback Jalen Mergerson tossed two long touchdown passes to senior Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez.

The Wildcats lone score came off a short rush from Anthony Gallardo.

The Class 5A state football tournament bracket is scheduled to be released Sunday, Nov. 5, on CHSAANow.com.

