Eaglecrest is dominant in win over Rocky Mountain

AURORA - Eaglecrest High School will have something to celebrate this homecoming. The Raptors were dominant Friday night in their 40-7 victory over Rocky Mountain, and remain a perfect 6-0 on the season.

Eaglecrest scored all 40 of its points in the first half, thanks to an impressive performance from quarterback Jalen Mergerson. Mergersen rushed in three of his team's scores, and found Amaris Duggan for a 41-yard passing touchdown late in the first half in his team's victory.

The Raptors special teams also came up clutch this game, forcing a safety on a bad snap in the first quarter.

The Raptors will face Rangeview at Aurora Public Schools Stadium next Friday at 7:30 p.m. Rocky Mountain drops to 2-4 on the year, and will host Castle View next Friday.

Watch the video for extended highlights from the Eaglecrest vs. Rocky mountain football game.

