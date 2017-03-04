Eaglecrest maintains control throughout to knock off East and advance to final four

Eaglecrest beats Denver East in the Great 8 on Saturday, March 4. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

DENVER--It's not often that Eaglecrest star Colbey Ross takes a backseat with the Raptors.

But, when the senior got in some foul trouble early on, the Raptors had to play most of the first half without him. And, they still played incredibly.

Eaglecrest took a 37-21 lead into the break, and when Ross returned, the Raptors stayed in control to knock out Denver East 72-53 and head back to the final four for the third straight season.

The Raptors were out in front almost the entire way, as the whole team got involved in the scoring.

Ikenna Ozor and Josh Walton had 14 points a piece, and Ross ended up with 19 despite scoring zero in the first half.

Eaglecrest overcame solid performances from East's Daylen Kountz and Jamison Washington--who combined for 39 points.

Still, the duo was not enough to knock out the No. 1 overall seed in the 5A tournament.

With the win, Eaglecrest gets set for its final four matchup with Rock Canyon next week.

