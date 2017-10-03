Eaglecrest's Bryant wins individual, Regis Jesuit claims third consecutive 5A Boys Golf State Title

Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez, CHAVO)

Eaglecrest's Davis Bryant capped-off his high school golf career with a 5A Individual State Championship after finishing three strokes under par.

The Colorado State Rams commit finished three strokes ahead of the next two finishers, an accomplished feeling after finishing runner-up in last year's state tournament.

Davis played along-side second place finisher, Fossil Ridge's Dillon Stewart, and third place finisher, Grand Junction's Canon Olkowski.

After the first day of play in the state tournament, Stewart lead the pack finishing two-under par. The Sabercats junior had a less than ideal couple of holes on the back-nine during Day Two, which provided an opportunity for Bryant to take the lead.

Bryant's consistency played a major role in his 2017 individual championship after finishing Day One one-under par (70), just one stroke behind Stewart.

And for the third consecutive year and their seventh in the past eight years, the Regis Jesuit Raiders snagged the team title shooting 16-over, seven strokes better than the second place finisher, the Cherry Creek Bruins (+23) and third place finishers Arapahoe and Grand Junction (+24).

Raiders' Calvin McCoy, Cameron Kirke, and Drew Anderson all combined for the team state championship victory.

