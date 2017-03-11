Evergreen claims first girls' basketball title

DENVER - A sweet, sweet victory. One year after falling to Valor Christian in the 4A state title game, the Evergreen Cougars can hoist a state trophy of their own. Evergreen defeated Pueblo South 45-35 at the Denver Coliseum Saturday afternoon to win the 4A girls' championship.

It was a one-point game after the first quarter with both teams burying their chances. In the second, Evergreen standout Claudia Dillon found herself in foul trouble, so her team would step up in her absence. Keigan Drysdale scored six in the first half, and Hannah Kennedy and Baylee Galan-Browne each added four to give the Cougars a 25-19 lead heading into half.

Pueblo South's Maya Austin scored three 3-pointers in the first half to help the Colts hang around.

After going up by 12 points in the second half, Pueblo South climbed back into the game. By the fourth quarter, they would pull within four points with less than five minutes left in the game.

That's when Evergreen got gritty. Instead of losing their composure, the Cougars stayed calm and were able to rebuild their lead.

Galan-Browne and Dillon led their team with 11 points apiece, and Meriel Hahn added nine in the victory. Lone senior Drysdale -- who had debated whether or not to play her final season -- finished with eight.

Saturday's win marks Evergreen's first girls' basketball state championship.

Tune in to the Sunday morning Prep Rally for more highlights from the game.

© 2017 KUSA-TV