Evergreen upsets undefeated Skyview 10-9 on windy night

Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez, CHAVO)

Homecoming was nothing but sweet, minus the cold and wind, for the Evergreen Cougars on Friday night.

Fans packed into the mountain stadium and lined the field with blankets and jackets waiting for a great match-up after a week of homecoming festivities.

The 4-1 Cougars upset the No. 1 ranked RPI team in 3A, the undefeated Skyview Wolverines, 10-9 after a second half touchdown and field goal from senior Evan Price.

Both team relied strongly on their run-game due to the high winds.

Although the Wolverines would tack on the first touchdown to start the game, a punch-in from the one yard-line and then a field goal of their own, the Cougars never-say-die attitude kept them within two scores.

Evergreen now moves to 5-1 before taking on Lutheran next Friday.

