(Photo: Jeremy Chavez, CHAVO)

DENVER - Call it a shot at redemption. One year after being defeated in the 4A girls basketball championship game by rival Valor Christian, Evergreen will get a chance to take home the title in 2017.

The Cougars defeated Pueblo West 45-29 in a dominating performance Thursday night at the Denver Coliseum.

Evergreen's Claudia Dillon helped her team take control early. Her nine points in the first half gave the Cougars a 20-14 lead at the half, and they wouldn't give it up the rest of the game. Dillon, a sophomore, would bury another 10 points in the second half, and help Evergreen secure the win. Teammate Keigan Drysdale contributed 11 points.

Olivia Lough led the way for the Cyclones with a team high 12 points.

The Cougars' conditioning was evident in the fourth quarter, when the team pulled away from its opponents and extended its lead to as many as 16 points.

Evergreen will play the winner of the Windsor versus Pueblo South.

Tune in to the Saturday morning Prep Rally for highlights from the Final Four game.

© 2017 KUSA-TV