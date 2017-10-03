Experience helps Thompson Valley's Edwards claim 4A state championship, Montrose wins team title

LITTLETON - On his fourth and final trip to the state tournament, Darren Edwards finally came through.

"It's been a great journey. It's been a positive one. There's been setbacks like any journey but all's well that ends well."

It was all about positive progress for the Thompson Valley senior.

As a freshman, he placed 18th in the state tournament.

As a sophomore, he took 12th.

Then last year, he finished in fourth.

So obviously as a senior, he had to come out on top.

"It's special," said a beaming Edwards. "Couldn't have ended it a better way."

Raccoon Creek was tough on this year's competitors. Thanks to soggy fairways and windy conditions, only one golfer finished the second round below par. Yet, Edwards' one-over-par 73 was more than enough to take the title.

The morning started with a three-way tie between Edwards, Valor Christian's Jake Welch and Roosevelt's Tyler Severin.

But that quickly changed within the first nine holes.

Severin opened the day with a double-bogey and Welch double-bogeyed the 5th, putting Edwards in the perfect position to snatch the top spot.

On the 9th, Edwards sank a long birdie putt for the outright lead, yelling out, "Yeah, baby!" as the ball dropped in the cup.

"You just can't let up in a tournament like this. You just have to give it your all."

Edwards' lead grew as the round continued and by the 18th, he had a three-stroke advantage.

Once he made it up to the 18th green, Edwards took his time changing out clubs and talking with his coach. He also took a second to soak up the moment.

"I can't describe the feeling, it's just amazing. Just pure happiness."

In the team standings, it was Montrose above all else.

The Indians played the most consistent golf in this year's tournament, putting together back-to-back 17-over showings.

Led by Micah Stangebye and Jordan Jennings, both who finished inside the top-ten, the Indians claimed their second team title with a 6 stroke lead over Evergreen.





© 2017 KUSA-TV