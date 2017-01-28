BOULDER--There perhaps was no better time or location for the Fairview basketball team to take down its crosstown rival.
Playing in front of a large fan base that came out to CU's Coors Events Center Friday night, the Knights held off the Boulder Panthers 55-47.
A solid start got Fairview out in front early, as the Knights took a 7-point lead into halftime.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak against Boulder.
Despite the loss, Luke Wilson shined for the Panthers with a team-high 24 points.
Still, Fairview proved to be too much, and inched closer to a .500 record with the victory.
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs