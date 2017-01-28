KUSA
Close

Fairview basketball takes down rival Boulder

Fairview beats Boulder at the Coors Events Center.

Nick Hehemann, KUSA 3:11 PM. MST January 28, 2017

BOULDER--There perhaps was no better time or location for the Fairview basketball team to take down its crosstown rival. 

Playing in front of a large fan base that came out to CU's Coors Events Center Friday night, the Knights held off the Boulder Panthers 55-47. 

A solid start got Fairview out in front early, as the Knights took a 7-point lead into halftime. 

The win snapped a two-game losing streak against Boulder. 

Despite the loss, Luke Wilson shined for the Panthers with a team-high 24 points. 

Still, Fairview proved to be too much, and inched closer to a .500 record with the victory. 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories