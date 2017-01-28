Fairview basketball takes down its crosstown rival in front of the Coors Events Center crowd on Saturday, January 28. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

BOULDER--There perhaps was no better time or location for the Fairview basketball team to take down its crosstown rival.

Playing in front of a large fan base that came out to CU's Coors Events Center Friday night, the Knights held off the Boulder Panthers 55-47.

A solid start got Fairview out in front early, as the Knights took a 7-point lead into halftime.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak against Boulder.

Despite the loss, Luke Wilson shined for the Panthers with a team-high 24 points.

Still, Fairview proved to be too much, and inched closer to a .500 record with the victory.

