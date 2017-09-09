Fairview runs past Boulder in rivalry showdown

BOULDER - There's nothing like a great rivalry. Add two teams with a storied history, and you've got one of the best shows of the season.

On Friday, Fairview defeated cross-town rival Boulder 57-20 at Recht Field in front of a packed stadium. The win marked the Knights' tenth consecutive victory in the annual showdown.

Fairview quarterback Aiden Atkinson was on point all night, throwing for five touchdowns to four different receivers, and senior Mariano Kemp found the end zone three times to lead their team to victory. While the Panthers would keep it a close game through the first two quarters, the Knights would score an unanswered 27 points to put it out of reach.

The Fairview-Boulder football game was on the first ever 9Preps Game of the Week ballot, and the fans did not disappoint. We saw close to 70,000 votes telling us which game to attend. In a come-from-behind victory, the two Boulder schools edged rivalry game Arapahoe vs. Heritage to be our first 9Preps Game of the Week.

Fairview improves to 2-0 on the season, and will take on Rocky Mountain at French Field next Saturday, September 16 at 11 a.m. Boulder -- who had a huge win against Denver South last week -- will host Arvada West Friday at 7 p.m.

