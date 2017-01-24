Faith Christian rises to the occasion in second vs Lutheran basketball 72-62. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

PARKER - All they needed was time. The Faith Christian Eagles crept their way into the lead during the second period after a slow start against the Lutheran Lions on the road.

Although the Lions would lead by a couple after the first half, 28-26, the Eagles would fight back and eventually lead 45-44 heading into the fourth quarter.

As the game clock counted down, Faith Christian brought down crucial rebounds and utilized clever passing to get underneath for two.

The Eagles would slowly pull away and when they were fouled they took full advantage and nailed their shots.

Faith Christian tallies their ninth win of the season for a 9-4 record.

