Fast start carries Cherokee Trail girls' basketball past Eaglecrest

Cherokee Trail beats Eaglecrest on Wednesday, January 25. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

AURORA--It's hard to have a better first quarter than Cherokee Trail did Wednesday night.

One could even say that it was, in a word, perfect.

After eight minutes of basketball, the Cherokee Trail girls' basketball team led Eaglecrest 21-0, as the Cougars went on to win 71-42.

Senior Taryn Foxen--who is leading her team with 16.9 points per game--had another excellent night for Cherokee Trail.

With the victory, the Cougars have now beaten the Raptors in twelve straight games, dating all the way back to 2011.

(© 2017 KUSA)