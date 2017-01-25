Fast start carries Cherokee Trail girls' basketball past Eaglecrest

AURORA--It's hard to have a better first quarter than Cherokee Trail did Wednesday night.
One could even say that it was, in a word, perfect.
After eight minutes of basketball, the Cherokee Trail girls' basketball team led Eaglecrest 21-0, as the Cougars went on to win 71-42.
Senior Taryn Foxen--who is leading her team with 16.9 points per game--had another excellent night for Cherokee Trail.
With the victory, the Cougars have now beaten the Raptors in twelve straight games, dating all the way back to 2011.

