KUSA
Close

Fast start carries Cherokee Trail girls' basketball past Eaglecrest

Cherokee Trail beats Eaglecrest.

Nick Hehemann, KUSA 12:05 AM. MST January 26, 2017

AURORA--It's hard to have a better first quarter than Cherokee Trail did Wednesday night. 

One could even say that it was, in a word, perfect. 

After eight minutes of basketball, the Cherokee Trail girls' basketball team led Eaglecrest 21-0, as the Cougars went on to win 71-42. 

Senior Taryn Foxen--who is leading her team with 16.9 points per game--had another excellent night for Cherokee Trail. 

With the victory, the Cougars have now beaten the Raptors in twelve straight games, dating all the way back to 2011. 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories