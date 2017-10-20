Fast start propels No. 5 Cherry Creek in win over Horizon

Cherry Creek and Horizon meet for the opening coin toss on Friday, October 20. (Photo: Jeff Dressel)

KUSA - A fast start Friday night helped the Cherry Creek Bruins keep pace in the very competitive 5A football landscape this season.

No. 5 Creek led 21-0 after the first quarter, and ended up winning by that same margin over Horizon, 42-21.

The game that finished second in our Game of the Week voting went back and forth from there, but the Bruins had already done their damage.

Quarterback Alex Padilla had three touchdowns--two to CU commit Dimitri Stanley--to get Creek out in front in the first quarter.

Padilla finished with an impressive six touchdown passes on the night.

With the win, Cherry Creek moves to 6-2 on the season. While, Horizon's loss brings them to 4-4.

