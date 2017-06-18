Denver Broncos 7-on-7 Tournament kicks of summer of football

(Photo: Nick Hehemann)

DENVER - Sure, it's summer break, but that means very little to a high school football player.

This week, more than 170 combined teams from across the state hit the gridiron for the annual Denver Broncos 7-on-7 tournament, the largest tourney of its kind in the Rocky Mountain region.

"It's pretty cool just to see where other kids' talent levels are at and then compare it to us, you know, [to] set the bar so come August, we know where we need to be," Fairview senior Mariano Kemp said.

"It was a good experience to see other teams get behind us and support us," Gateway High School senior Xavier Delk said. "Coming from Gateway, we don't get a lot of exposure like that so this was good for my team. I'm glad we got out here."

The first three days of play were held at Denver South High School, with the top performers advancing to the championship round of play Saturday at UCHealth Training Center's Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse.

Denver Bronco cornerback Bradley Roby was on hand to deliver the trophy to the winner.

Watch the video for sights and sounds from the 2017 Denver Broncos 7-on-7 tournament.

