VOTE: What game should be 9Preps Game of the Week (9/8)?

Photos: Mullen Athletics, Regis Jesuit Athletics, Heritage Athletics, Arapahoe Athletics, Fairview Athletics, Boulder Athletics

Zero Week, done. Week 1, done.

Let Colorado High School football's Week 2 commence along with our weekly Game of the Week poll, rivalry style.

Vote on one of these three rivalry games for 9NEWS to attend on Friday, September 8, this week!

The 9NEWS crew will go live at your school's football game as well as shoot extended highlights that are posted on the 9NEWS Sports website and 9NEWS Sports Facebook.

Additionally the game will be featured on our weekly Prep Rally segment on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Vote now for your school's game to be featured on 9NEWS!

If you can't see the poll, vote here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV