Fort Collins stays hot defeating Ralston Valley 5-2

Fort Collins remains undefeated with 5-2 victory against Ralston Valley. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

FORT COLLINS - Before puck drop against Ralston Valley Friday, the Fort Collins Lambkins came in with a game plan. They merely needed to play smart hockey, be patient and look for their chances.

The Lambkins, got the puck high off the glass when in trouble in their defensive zone, dumped the puck over the redline and chased it down, and pressured the puck carrier when on defense.

Although Fort Collins would drop their first goal to Ralston Valley's Michael Atwood on a slot tip in, the Lambkins' Brendan Meyer would net not one, but two back-to-back goals for the 2-1 lead in the first and second.

The game winning goal would come in the second period after Ralston tied the game 2-2.

Fort Collins sophomore, Greg Bilek redirected a shot from the point for the 3-2 lead then finished another in the third for the 4-2 lead.

Eventually Fort Collins would seal the win with an empty-netter for the 5-2 win. The No. 2 ranked Lambkins remained undefeated midway through the 2016-17 season.

