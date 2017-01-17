George Washington girls' basketball extends winning streak over Far Northeast

George Washington beats Far Northeast on Tuesday, January 17. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

DENVER--The competition has gotten tighter, but the George Washington girls' basketball team still reigns supreme in its rivalry with Far Northeast.

With a 67-52 victory Tuesday night, the Patriots have now beaten the Warriors in eight straight games dating back to 2011.

A year after George Washington won by a lopsided score of 80-16, this matchup in 2017 was much closer thanks in large part to Far Northeast's Tosjanae Bonds.

The freshman--who is leading her team with 18.1 points per game--kept the Warriors around with her play.

Still, George Washington was too much.

Once again, the dynamic duo of Davenport Brantley and Jendaya Jefferson was unstoppable on offense.

The two seniors were getting out on the fast-break for easy buckets, and knocking down shots from the three-point line to help George Washington pull away.

With the win, the Patriots moved to 11-2 on the season.

