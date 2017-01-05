Golden boys' basketball extends winning streak in rivalry with Wheat Ridge

Golden wins its rivalry game over Wheat Ridge on Thursday, January 5. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

WHEAT RIDGE--"Beat the Wheat," Adam Thistlewood said. Well, Golden boys' basketball has done a lot of that recently.

With a 77-60 win over the Farmers on Thursday night, the Demons have now beaten their rival Wheat Ridge 14 straight times.

And, their 6'6" junior point guard is a big reason why.

Thistlewood once again led the team in scoring with another dominating performance, as Golden pulled away in the second half to win on the road by 17.

"This was a fantastic win in an awesome environment," Thistlewood said. "We all shared the ball and played well."

That team chemistry is a big reason why Golden finds itself ranked No. 3 in 4A hoops and 9-1 overall so far this season.

Still, like any rivalry game, it wasn't going to be easy--especially in front of a loud, packed gym at Wheat Ridge High School.

The Farmers jumped out to a 14-11 lead after the first quarter to send the home crowd into a frenzy, as Senior Travis Cowan was making just about every shot he put up.

The game remained close at halftime, as the Demons took just a one-point lead into the locker room.

From then on, it was all Golden.

"This is the kind of environment that everyone dreams of playing in," Thistlewood said. "It just makes it so special."

So, it must be that much more special to win the big rivalry matchup--once again.

(© 2017 KUSA)