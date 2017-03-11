Grandview girls basketball wins its first state title in school history

Grandview celebrates its first girls' basketball state championship in school history on Saturday, March 11. (Photo: Taylor Temby)

DENVER--It turns out, the only team that could beat Grandview in 2017 came from outside the Colorado border.

The Wolves went undefeated against in-state teams, and capped off their perfect year with a convincing 61-32 victory over Lakewood to win their first girls basketball title in school history.

As usual, UCLA-commit Michaela Onyenwere led the way for Grandview, ending her amazing high-school career with an impressive 25 point performance.

The senior shot 9-12 from the field, and also added eight rebounds in the victory.

Grandview's run through the state tournament will probably go down as one of the more dominant performances in Colorado basketball history.

In their five playoff games, the Wolves won by an average of 39.8 points per game.

At the Denver Coliseum Saturday, things were no different, as Grandview proved itself to be the top team in the state, top to bottom.

Lenzi Hudson added 10 points, and Leilah Vigil had eight for the Wolves.

Grandview overcame a strong performance from Lakewood's Camilla Emsbo, who had a team-high 20 points for the Tigers.

Lakewood finished the season with an impressive 22-6 overall record, and shocked the state by beating No. 1 Highlands Ranch in the Great 8 on its way to the 5A state championship.

Grandview finished the season 27-1 overall, with its only loss coming in overtime to a team from Miami, FL.

