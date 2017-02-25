Grandview senior Michaela Onyenwere honored as McDonald's All-American

Michaela Onyenwere gets presented with her McDonald's All-American jersey at Grandview High School on Friday, Feb. 24. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

AURORA--By now, you'd think Grandview Senior Michaela Onyenwere would be used to the spotlight. She's not.

"It's unreal, and it's just an honor to be in company with these people," Onyenwere said.

"These people" are some of the best basketball players in the world, and Onyenwere's name can now be mentioned alongside many NBA and WNBA greats.

That's because she is now just the sixth girls basketball player in Colorado history to be invited to the McDonald's All-American game--which features some of the best high-school basketball players in the country.

"I never thought I'd get this far with basketball," Onyenwere said. "When I first got to high school, it wasn't in my plans to get this much attention."

Well, when you're leading the No. 2 ranked team in the state with 20 points a game, committed to UCLA and now, a McDonald's All-American, that attention is going to come a lot.

But, no matter how big the spotlight has gotten, she hasn't changed one bit.

"She's incredibly humble, and that's one of the things that is so endearing about her," Grandview coach Josh Ulitzky said. "She's a great young lady, and an exceptional basketball player."

Representatives from McDonald's held a ceremony for Onyenwere before Grandview's first playoff game Friday night.

Her being honored apparently didn't have much of an effect on the senior, as she led her team to a dominating victory to advance to the sweet 16.

