(Photo: Jeremy Chavez, CHAVO)

DENVER - Make no mistake: Grandview wants a state championship. And bad.

The Wolves defeated Regis Jesuit in the first 5A girls' basketball Final Four game 60-27 Thursday night at the Denver Coliseum.

It was evident from the get-go that Grandview wasn't going to let another chance at making the state championship game slip through their fingers. Last year, the Wolves were knocked out in the Final Four by eventual state champion, ThunderRidge. The two point loss was a feeling they didn't want to repeat, so Grandview was sure to get out to a hot start.

Senior Michaela Onyenwere and junior Leila Vigil led their team with a combined 20 points in the first half. The Wolves took a commanding 16-3 lead after the first quarter, and stayed tough on defense, allowing just 14 points through two quarters.

Onyenwere, who is bound for UCLA next year, led both teams in stats, putting up an impressive 23 points, 11 rebounds and one assist. Vigil finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

Leading the way for the Raiders was freshman Jada Moore with eight points. Fran Belibi, the Regis sophomore who went viral this season for becoming the first girl to dunk in a Colorado high school game, finished with five points and four rebounds.

Grandview will be playing for its first girls basketball state championship on Saturday night. The Wolves will play the winner of the Cherry Creek versus Lakewood game.

