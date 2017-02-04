Grandview's Brie Oakley honored with Gatorade Girls XC Runner of the Year

Two-time Olympian/pro distance runner Molly Huddle surprised Brie Oakley with the Gatorade National Girls XC Runner of the Year Award inside Brie’s stats class while they were breaking down her odds on winning the Gatorade Colorado state award. (Photo: Gatorade)

We've learned Grandview's Brie Oakley is nothing short of amazing taking the 2016 Girls 5A State Championship with a course record of 17:07.83 -- over a minute faster then the next finisher -- and even took home the title in the Nike Cross nationals Final with a time of 17:10.01.

On Tuesday, Oakley was awarded the Gatorade Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year in it's 32nd year. She was surprised in her math class by two-time Olympian and Pro Distance runner Molly Huddle.

"Brie really deserves to be this year's Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year because she symbolizes everything the award stands for," said Huddle. "Not only has Brie impressed on the racecourse, but she's also a good student and is a positive influence in the community. I'm excited to watch her take these traits with her to UC Berkeley and see what she will accomplish in the future."

Oakley signed her National Letter of Intent and sealed a bright future in bright and sunny University of California Berkeley.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence and also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the racecourse, distinguishes Oakley as the nation's best high school girls cross country runner. Oakley maintained a 4.60 weighted GPA in the classroom.

She is one of three athletes that have been honored by Gatorade for this award including last years winner Katie Rainsberger from Air Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo, who currently resides at the University of Oregon.

(© 2017 KUSA)