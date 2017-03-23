Grandview's Oakley gains speed heading into senior track season

(Photo: Kyle Brazeil, MileSplit NY)

AURORA - The rhythm of running can be found in the pulse. While Grandview senior Brie Oakley keeps a steady one, the same can't be said for those who watch her.

Oakley took the high school running scene by surprise in the fall of her junior year. A soccer player by trade, she decided to give the cross-country team a shot for fun. It paid off with a second-place finish at the 5A state cross-country meet.

"I played soccer for 12 years, so it was kind of a big change," Oakley said. "I knew I wanted to do track in the spring, and I was thinking maybe I should do both soccer and track. But then I thought, maybe I should just stick with running and see how good I can get at that."

As the nation has learned, Oakley got good. Then, she became the best. She won the one and two mile races at the Colorado state championships in May as a junior, and then returned to the 2016 fall cross-country season and claimed first. She also set a new course record by over a minute.

"I know I've always been competitive, especially from soccer," she said. "Coming into running, I didn't think it's going to take me somewhere. I thought, 'Oh, I just want to try it.'"

Oakley went on to claim first in the Nike Cross National Southwest Regional Championship, and then the 2016 high school national championship. She finished her senior cross-country season undefeated, while also setting course and meet records at the Woodbridge Classic and Liberty Bell Invitational.

"It's like a switch just clicks on or something," Oakley said. "I'm just focused and know I'm going to put everything out there. I don't want to finish a race feeling like I could've done more."

As she prepares to defend her state track titles this spring, Oakley is already making huge strides. Earlier this month, she became the first high school female runner to ever break the 16 minute mark in the indoor 5K.

"To actually be able to do it, to get 15:55, that was just amazing," Oakley said of her record-breaking performance at the New Balance National Indoor Track Meet. "I guess I just never count myself out of a race."

Oakley has already committed to run next year at Cal Berkley, but her long term aspirations are picking up speed. The standout hasn't ruled out a run at the Summer Olympic Games in the near future.

Without question, there is a calmness to this dynamic runner. Perhaps that's the reason why she sets our pulses racing.

"I just feel [running] is a way for me to let go and let go of the stress of every day, and just do what I love," she said.

